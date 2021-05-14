What channel is Chelsea v Leicester FA Cup final on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea and Leicester go head-to-head in the FA Cup final in a bid to mark successful campaigns with silverware at Wembley this weekend.

The Blues have enjoyed a sensational rise since Frank Lampard was replaced by Thomas Tuchel earlier in the season. They have solidified at the back and goals have flowed efficiently going forward.

The west London side defeated Premier League champions Manchester City in the semi-finals to reach this stage and head into the final clash as favourites.

Leicester are nestled inside the top four with Champions League football almost certainly on the cards next term.

Boss Brendan Rodgers will be keen to mark this fruitful period for the Foxes with a trophy and boasts several match-winners among his squad capable of landing blows to do just that.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Leicester on TV?

Chelsea v Leicester will take place on Saturday 15th May 2021.

Check out our FA Cup fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

The FA Cup final between Chelsea and Leicester will kick off at 5:15pm.

There are numerous Premier League games also taking place this week around the showpiece game in English football.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Leicester on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 4:15pm, but there’ll be plenty of build-up throughout the day including Football Focus at 12pm and FA Cup Rewind at 1:45pm.

The game will also be shown live on BT Sport 1 with dedicated coverage starting around 3pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Chelsea v Leicester online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

You can tune in for BT’s coverage with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Chelsea v Leicester team news

Chelsea: Mateo Kovacic is the only nailed-on Chelsea absentee for this one, though Christian Pulisic is also a doubt after being seen limping away from the game against Arsenal during midweek.

Timo Werner was already expected to come back into the team ahead of Pulisic, while N’Golo Kante will start in the heart of midfield against his former team alongside Jorginho. Edouard Mendy is expected to start in goal despite being dropped in favour of Kepa against Arsenal.

Leicester: James Justin, Harvey Barnes, Cengiz Under and Wes Morgan are all out of this one, while Jonny Evans is a touch-and-go situation. He is racing to be fit.

James Maddison is expected to start this one behind Jamie Vardy and in-form star Kelechi Iheanacho, while Ricardo Pereira is tipped to start at right wing-back.

Chelsea v Leicester odds

Our prediction: Chelsea v Leicester

Chelsea are built for knockout football, they simply know how to find a way in the big, must-win games, hence why they have reached the Champions League final against the odds this term – and why they could yet still win it.

They have toppled Manchester City twice in the last month, in the Premier League and FA Cup semi-finals, proving their credentials at being able to shut down prickly opponents.

Thomas Tuchel’s men will be determined to mark their progress under the German coach with a trophy, and they look primed to do it against a Leicester side that could be without some of their key players.

In Vardy and Iheanacho, they boast two players capable of finding the net from nowhere, but conceding four at home to Newcastle last weekend will have caught the eye of Werner et al.

Our prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Leicester (15/2 at bet365)

