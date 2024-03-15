Under Enzo Maresca, Leicester are on course to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking but a recent wobble has seen their lead at the top of the Championship cut significantly and with their focus on the FA Cup, they could finish the weekend in second.

The visitors will still fancy their chances of causing an upset at Stamford Bridge, however, given Chelsea's struggles for consistency in Mauricio Pochettino's first season at the helm.

Pressure is building on Pochettino, whose side are 11th in the Premier League and lost in the Carabao Cup final, and more questions will be asked if the Championship side book their place at Wembley instead of his Blues.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Leicester?

Chelsea v Leicester will take place on Sunday 17th March 2024.

Chelsea v Leicester kick-off time

Chelsea v Leicester will kick off at 12:45pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Leicester on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 12:20pm.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Chelsea v Leicester online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Chelsea v Leicester on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Chelsea v Leicester odds

