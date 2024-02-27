That's because Championship promotion prospects Leeds are the form team in the English football pyramid after winning 11 and drawing one of their last 12 games in all competitions, including a 3-1 defeat of Leicester City last Friday.

Chelsea have won all three of their cup clashes against second-tier opposition in the current campaign, scoring 12 goals and conceding just one in the process, and Mauricio Pochettino will need to see his side deliver another big victory to ease the mounting speculation over his job.

Leeds duo Ethan Ampadu and Patrick Bamford will be hoping to impress against their former club, although the latter will probably have to settle for a place on the bench as he works his way back to full fitness after a recent calf injury.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Leeds?

Chelsea v Leeds will take place on Wednesday 28th February 2024.

Chelsea v Leeds kick-off time

Chelsea v Leeds will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Leeds on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV4 from 6:45pm.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Chelsea v Leeds online

You can live stream the match via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Chelsea v Leeds on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Chelsea v Leeds odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Chelsea (1/2) Draw (16/5) Leeds (6/1)*

