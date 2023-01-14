The Eagles kicked off their year with a 4-0 defeat to Tottenham before being knocked out of the FA Cup by Southampton on the weekend and things don't look like getting any easier as nine of their next 10 games are against top half opposition.

Crystal Palace's tough start to 2023 continues on Sunday (15th January) as they head to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea.

They'll take confidence from Graham Potter's early struggles as Blues boss but history will be against them when they head west across the nation's capital this weekend.

Palace have lost 11 straight games against Chelsea, including three in 2022, and have won only twice at Stamford Bridge in the last four decades.

Patrick Vieira enjoyed facing the west Londoners as a player, winning 10 and losing just two of his 18 matches against them, but he has never beaten them as a coach in four attempts – a record he'll be keen to put right this weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Crystal Palace?

Chelsea v Crystal Palace will take place on Sunday 15th January 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelsea v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Chelsea v Crystal Palace will kick off at 2pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Crystal Palace on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Chelsea v Crystal Palace online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Chelsea v Crystal Palace odds

Chelsea v Crystal Palace prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Chelsea v Crystal Palace predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

