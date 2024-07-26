It's been a quiet summer in the transfer market, but a strong pre-season, which has included victories against DC United and Man City during their US tour, should mean they kick off the new campaign with plenty of confidence.

A hectic friendly schedule got going for Chelsea on Wednesday, and after a 2-2 draw with League One side Wrexham, new boss Enzo Maresca will be relieved that he has plenty of time to run the rule over his squad before his first season as a top flight manager.

Watch Chelsea v Celtic on Celtic TV and Chelseafc.com

The Blues still have Club America, Man City and Real Madrid to play out in the US before they head back to Stamford Bridge to take on Inter a week out from the start of the Premier League campaign.

Fittingly, it will be Man City and Pep Guardiola, Maresca's ex-club and former mentor, up first for Chelsea in the league.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Celtic on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Celtic?

Chelsea v Celtic will take place on Saturday 27th July 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelsea v Celtic kick-off time

Chelsea v Celtic will kick off at 9pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Celtic on?

Chelsea v Celtic will not be shown live on TV, but it will be available to watch live online.

Check out the details below.

How to live stream Chelsea v Celtic online

Fans in the UK will be able to tune in to Celtic v Man City on Celtic TV as well as on Chelseafc.com and the Chelsea app.

Celtic TV requires a subscription, which costs £50 for 12 months.

Chelsea fans can buy a one-off match pass for £4.99.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

