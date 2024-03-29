Chelsea, who are also in the FA Cup semi-finals against Manchester City, face the prospect of another season without European football at Stamford Bridge - unless Pochettino’s men string a few wins together.

While Chelsea are worrying about playing in Europe, Burnley are fighting to stay in the Premier League.

Vincent Kompany’s side are 19th in the table and five points off safety. The Clarets beat Brentford before the international break, and they’ll be hoping to build on that at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Burnley on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Burnley?

Chelsea v Burnley will take place on Saturday 30th March 2024.

Chelsea v Burnley kick-off time

Chelsea v Burnley will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Burnley on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is Chelsea v Burnley available to live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

How to watch Chelsea v Burnley in the USA

You can watch Chelsea v Burnley live on Peacock at 10am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Chelsea v Burnley odds

