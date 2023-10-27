Cole Palmer is in hot form after scoring in his last two appearances and Chelsea's right winger will hope to make the most of Brentford's star left-back Rico Henry being a long-term absentee.

The Bees have been hit by injuries and suspensions but they secured their first league win in seven games by battering Burnley on home soil last Saturday.

Thomas Frank's team secured a famous 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge in last season's corresponding fixture and a repeat would send Brentford above their West London rivals in the table.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Brentford on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Brentford?

Chelsea v Brentford will take place on Saturday 28th October 2023.

Chelsea v Brentford kick-off time

Chelsea v Brentford will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Brentford on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 11am.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Chelsea v Brentford online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass or on discovery+ via Amazon Prime Video without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Chelsea v Brentford on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

How to watch Chelsea v Brentford in the USA

You can watch Chelsea v Brentford live on FuboTV at 7:30am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Chelsea v Brentford odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Chelsea (13/20) Draw (3/1) Brentford (17/4)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

