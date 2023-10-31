Chelsea don't have European football to focus on this season after finishing 12th last campaign.

However, their form under Mauricio Pochettino hasn't been much better this time out.

The Blues are 11th in the league after 10 games, and they come into the Blackburn clash on the back of their disappointing 2-0 defeat at home against Brentford on Saturday.

Blackburn, who won the competition back in 2002 after beating Tottenham Hotspur in the final, are 12th in the Championship after 14 games.

They've been in decent form, but their three game winning run ended on Saturday as Jon Dahl Tomasson's side lost at home against Swansea.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Blackburn on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Blackburn?

Chelsea v Blackburn will take place on Wednesday 1st November 2023.

Chelsea v Blackburn kick-off time

Chelsea v Blackburn will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Blackburn on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

How to live stream Chelsea v Blackburn online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Listen to Chelsea v Blackburn on radio

Chelsea v Blackburn is available to listen to on The 5th Stand, Chelsea FC's official app.

Chelsea v Blackburn odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Chelsea (1/4) Draw (5/1) Blackburn (11/1)*

