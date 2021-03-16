What channel is Chelsea v Atletico Madrid Champions League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

It’s perhaps the most finely poised Champions League tie of the week, as Chelsea take on Atletico Madrid in the last-16 second leg at Stamford Bridge.

Advertisement

The Blues won 1-0 in the first leg meeting between the two teams, thanks to Olivier Giroud’s sensational overhead kick in the second half.

This match, along with Bayern Munich v Lazio, will see the culmination of the last-16 Champions League fixtures, with the draw for the quarter-finals set to take place on Friday.

The clash at Stamford Bridge is also a meeting between two in-form defences. Chelsea have conceded just once in the last eight matches, while Atletico have the best defensive record in La Liga this season, and have only let in 18 goals from 27 games.

Therefore, chances could be at a premium in London, so expect a tight and nervous affair on Wednesday.

has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Atletico Madrid on TV and online.

Follow our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Chelsea v Atletico Madrid on TV?

Chelsea v Atletico Madrid will take place on Wednesday 17th March 2021.

Check out our Champions League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Atletico Madrid will kick off at 8pm.

There are four Champions League games taking place this week including Real Madrid v Atalanta, which kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Atletico Madrid on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Chelsea v Atletico Madrid online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Chelsea v Atletico Madrid team news

Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel will be without Mason Mount and Jorginho as the pair both picked up bookings in the reverse fixture, which rules them out of Wednesday’s game.

Thiago Silva and Tammy Abraham are also expected to miss out through injury. Kai Havertz played as the central striker in the draw against Leeds on Saturday, although Timo Werner or Giroud could start on Wednesday.

Atletico: Jan Oblak was a doubt heading into the weekend game against Getafe, but the Slovenian keeper kept a clean sheet in the league clash.

Saul Niguez was taken off at half-time in that game, surely with Wednesday’s trip to England in mind, but Diego Simeone will travel to London with a full-strength squad.

Chelsea v Atletico Madrid odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Chelsea (6/5) Draw (9/4) Atletico (12/5)*

For all the latest Champions League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

Advertisement

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. . Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.