What channel is Chelsea v Atletico Madrid Champions League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news
Check out how to watch Chelsea v Atletico Madrid live on TV this week, plus the latest team news, predictions and odds.
Published:
It’s perhaps the most finely poised Champions League tie of the week, as Chelsea take on Atletico Madrid in the last-16 second leg at Stamford Bridge.
The Blues won 1-0 in the first leg meeting between the two teams, thanks to Olivier Giroud’s sensational overhead kick in the second half.
This match, along with Bayern Munich v Lazio, will see the culmination of the last-16 Champions League fixtures, with the draw for the quarter-finals set to take place on Friday.
The clash at Stamford Bridge is also a meeting between two in-form defences. Chelsea have conceded just once in the last eight matches, while Atletico have the best defensive record in La Liga this season, and have only let in 18 goals from 27 games.
Therefore, chances could be at a premium in London, so expect a tight and nervous affair on Wednesday.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Atletico Madrid on TV and online.
When is Chelsea v Atletico Madrid on TV?
Chelsea v Atletico Madrid will take place on Wednesday 17th March 2021.
Check out our Champions League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.
What time is kick-off?
Chelsea v Atletico Madrid will kick off at 8pm.
There are four Champions League games taking place this week including Real Madrid v Atalanta, which kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday.
What TV channel is Chelsea v Atletico Madrid on?
The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.
How to live stream Chelsea v Atletico Madrid online
Chelsea v Atletico Madrid team news
Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel will be without Mason Mount and Jorginho as the pair both picked up bookings in the reverse fixture, which rules them out of Wednesday’s game.
Thiago Silva and Tammy Abraham are also expected to miss out through injury. Kai Havertz played as the central striker in the draw against Leeds on Saturday, although Timo Werner or Giroud could start on Wednesday.
Atletico: Jan Oblak was a doubt heading into the weekend game against Getafe, but the Slovenian keeper kept a clean sheet in the league clash.
Saul Niguez was taken off at half-time in that game, surely with Wednesday’s trip to England in mind, but Diego Simeone will travel to London with a full-strength squad.
Chelsea v Atletico Madrid odds
Our prediction: Chelsea v Atletico Madrid
This really is such a tough game to call and either side is capable of grinding out a win.
With such good defences on show, don’t expect too many goals, but perhaps the odd booking.
With Chelsea in slightly better form we’re backing the Blues to just nick it, but this really could go either way as two of Europe’s brightest managers do battle at the Bridge.
Our prediction: Chelsea 1-0 Atletico (11/2 at bet365)
