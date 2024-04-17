If Chelsea beat Villa by two or more goals, they will go back to the top of the Women's Super League on goal difference for at least a few days, with City playing on Sunday afternoon against West Ham.

The Blues, who have just suffered back-to-back defeats in the Conti Cup and the FA Women's Cup against Arsenal and Manchester United respectively, are hoping to win their fifth consecutive title.

Villa, meanwhile, haven't hit their heights of last season, and they find themselves in seventh place.

They're closer to the relegation zone than they are to challenging near the top of the league, though there was never any threat of going down with Bristol City struggling to adapt to the WSL.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Aston Villa?

Chelsea v Aston Villa will take place on Wednesday 17th April 2024.

Chelsea v Aston Villa kick-off time

Chelsea v Aston Villa will kick off at 7pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Aston Villa on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 6:30pm.

How to live stream Chelsea v Aston Villa online

Chelsea v Aston Villa odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Chelsea (1/6) Draw (6/1) Aston Villa (8/1)*

