They will know just how big of a test they'll face on Friday, however, having been beaten 4-1 at the Emirates in December - when goals from Beth Mead, Amanda Ilestedt and Alessia Russo helped Arsenal land a sizeable blow in the battle for the title.

A win in west London could be bigger still for Jonas Eidevall's team, even though a victory is unlikely to see them climb any higher than third due to their much poorer goal difference.

Friday's game will be the first of two meetings between the pair in March, as they're set to face off in the League Cup final at Molineux at the end of the month.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Arsenal?

Chelsea v Arsenal will take place on Friday 15th March 2024.

Chelsea v Arsenal kick-off time

Chelsea v Arsenal will kick off at 7pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 6:30pm and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Chelsea v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Chelsea v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

