What channel is Chelsea v Arsenal Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea can all-but ensure their place in the Champions League next season by beating Arsenal this evening and moving nine points clear of chasers West Ham.

The Blues sit fourth in the table with three Premier League fixtures remaining and have a six-point gap over the Hammers, who have also played 35 games.

Win this and their goal difference means they would effectively be sure of a top-four finish even if Thomas Tuchel’s troops lose their final two fixtures of the season.

Chelsea still have the FA Cup final and Champions League final to look forward to this spring but won’t want to lose momentum by dropping points against Arsenal.

The Gunners have won their last two league games but have nothing to play for in the final month of the campaign, having dropped to mid-table following a bitterly disappointing league season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Arsenal on TV?

Chelsea v Arsenal will take place tonight, Wednesday 12th May 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Arsenal will kick off at 8:15pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this midweek including Man Utd v Liverpool, which kicks off at 8:15pm on Thursday.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Chelsea v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Chelsea v Arsenal team news

Chelsea: Mateo Kovacic and Andreas Christensen are both injured and will not feature here.

Tuchel will likely switch his side around to keep his players fresh ahead of more important fixtures to come. Callum Hudson-Odoi may start, while Jorginho could be ready to return to the XI.

Arsenal: Emile Smith Rowe faces a late fitness test to feature here and may not be risked. Boss Mikel Arteta is also without David Luiz, Granit Xhaka and Pablo Mari.

Nicolas Pepe could start again after scoring at the weekend, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thomas Partey are likely to return to the XI.

Chelsea v Arsenal odds

Our prediction: Chelsea v Arsenal

Chelsea are on cruise control right now but Tuchel has to watch the strain on his players as they prepare for Saturday’s FA Cup final with Leicester, so don’t be surprised if he makes changes tonight.

Arsenal stunned Frank Lampard’s Chelsea 3-1 on Boxing Day in a result that surprised as many Gunners fans as it did Blues. It’s hard to see how Arsenal repeat that feat against a much more compact unit this time.

With the likes of Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Edouard Mendy hitting top form, Chelsea really are a danger throughout the side. They should win this game with ease.

Our prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Arsenal (16/1 at bet365)

