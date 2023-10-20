Arsenal boss Arteta will be hoping Bukayo Saka and William Saliba are fit to take part after withdrawing from international action due to hamstring and toe injuries respectively, while Chelsea counterpart Mauricio Pochettino is likely to be without Reece James after his captain suffered a fitness setback.

Chelsea beat Fulham and Burnley before the break to suggest that Pochettino is finally getting to grips with his expensively-assembled squad, although the Blues still remain in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Arsenal have won on their last three league visits to Stamford Bridge, with Gabriel Magalhães's close-range finish being enough to secure all three points last season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Arsenal on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Chelsea v Arsenal?

Chelsea v Arsenal will take place on Saturday 21st October 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelsea v Arsenal kick-off time

Chelsea v Arsenal will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Chelsea v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Chelsea v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

More like this

How to watch Chelsea v Arsenal in the USA

You can watch Chelsea v Arsenal live on Peacock at 12:30pm ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Chelsea v Arsenal odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Chelsea (11/5) Draw (12/5) Arsenal (5/4)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.