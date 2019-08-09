The fans say...

LOUIS BENEVENTI, 100PERCENTCHELSEA

What is the mood like among fans going into 2019/20?

I can't speak for everyone, but I'm very excited. It's a completely new approach from the club and it couldn't have come at a better time.

With a transfer ban, we've been forced to work with what we have, and it means that we can see some youngsters come into the side and it's something fans have been pining after for years. Not only that but with the arrival of Frank Lampard, it feels like there are the foundations to really push on and create a legacy, even if that remains to be seen.

There's no doubt Eden Hazard will be missed, but this is an opportunity to see how the team develops as a unit, rather than rely on Hazard's individual talent and pure brilliance. It's an exciting time as a Chelsea fan, as I'm not sure what will happen, but there's no doubt it will be a roller-coaster year.

Who will be your key player this season?

If you'd asked me for the past five years, it would have been an easy answer! But, with Hazard gone, this is the opportunity for someone to step up. After seeing him step up last year as a future prospect, I really hope Callum Hudson-Odoi makes the step up this season once he returns from injury. Hudson-Odoi has the talent to light the league up.

I have no doubt he'll dazzle in Chelsea blue, and after tying himself down to a long-term deal with the club, it's an exciting future.

Obviously, the arrival of Christian Pulisic is also exciting, but I feel the pressure being mounted on him as the guy who's come in after Hazard is harsh, and for me, after such an average season in the Bundesliga with 4 goals and 4 assists in 20 appearances (11 coming from the bench after losing his place to Sancho), I'm personally waiting to see how he does before passing an opinion on him.

Frank Lampard is back at the Bridge. How patient will fans be with him if results start going against him? Will he be treated any differently to the likes of Antonio Conte/Maurizio Sarri if he fails to impress?

Fans need to be patient this year. Let's be real, it's a completely different approach from the club and it's a restructure with the youth prospects that have come into the first team. But I'm a natural cynic, and after seeing how Sarri and Conte were treated, it does make me nervous for Lampard's tenure.

I feel both Sarri and Conte had clashes with the club's structure and it ultimately led to Conte's dismissal and Sarri's move to Juventus. It was unfair for both of them, as both achieved their targets, and in Conte's case, over-achieved in his first season, but there was no doubt there was unrest.

I feel because of who he is and the situation we find ourselves in as a club, Lampard will have a fair crack of the whip. It's a completely new journey and a situation Chelsea haven't been in during the Abramovich era. Lampard is Mr. Chelsea, and even if his appointment has come very early in his managerial career, he is definitely the right man for a project at Chelsea. I just hope the hierarchy feel the same and let him build the foundations of a team that I hope can go far in the future.

Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and other young players will be given the chance to impress this season – what are your thoughts on youngsters being given an opportunity due to the transfer embargo?

It's been a long time coming. It's something fans have been crying out for for years, and now we have it, it's going to be exciting. It's definitely an opportunity for experimentation, and there's no doubt some youngsters won't make the grade at Chelsea, but we wouldn't have known without trying. Guys like Mount and Abraham have done it at youth level and lit up the Championship, so now it will be good to see if they can do it in the Premier League.

Some argue about Abraham and his time at Swansea, but he had no service. He's got the tools at Chelsea and has looked sharp in pre-season, just as Mount has as well, who will be fighting Ross Barkley for that Number 10 spot. I just want to see what the youth prospects can do and then in the summer of 2020, the club can re-assess the players' situations and where they can strengthen with top quality from the market if we need to at all.

Where will you finish in the Premier League?

For me, the sixth to eighth bracket. I feel the rest of the top six have significantly strengthened, and the best of the rest have made some good signings as well.

Just as long as we get out of our Champions League group, and get European football next term, it will have been a success for me. There have been far too many times the cracks have been covered up for short-term gain and this is the perfect time to re-structure and go again.

All I expect is to see the team experimented with and see some exciting football. No-one knows what to expect, and that's what is going to make this season as a Chelsea fan great.

