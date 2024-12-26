Charlton, who haven't finished higher than seventh since being relegated from the Championship in 2020, have been pretty average at home too, with Jones's side winning three, drawing four and losing two of their nine games at The Valley.

Despite their hit-and-miss form, Charlton will fancy their chances of securing a crucial three points, with Cambridge United firmly in a relegation battle.

Garry Monk's side, who have finished just above the drop zone for the last couple of seasons, have won just one of their 10 away League One games this campaign while conceding 20 times in that period.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Charlton v Cambridge United on TV and online.

When is Charlton v Cambridge United?

Charlton v Cambridge United will take place on Thursday 26th December 2024.

Charlton v Cambridge United kick-off time

Charlton v Cambridge United will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Charlton v Cambridge United on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football from 2:45pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Charlton v Cambridge United online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

