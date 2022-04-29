UEFA Nations League games, qualifiers for Euro 2024 and friendlies will be aired live on the channel.

Channel 4 has won the rights to broadcast England’s next two seasons of matches.

It will mark the first time that England’s Nations League games have been shown on free-to-air television. The games had previously been broadcast on Sky Sports.

The broadcaster’s first England match will be the Nations League clash with Hungary on 4th June.

The channel will show 20 live England games over the two years before the deal runs out ahead of Euro 2024, which is set to take place in Germany.

The deal does not cover the rights to matches at this year’s World Cup, which will be screened by the BBC and ITV.

Channel 4 head of sport Pete Andrews said: “England matches against Germany are always an exciting prospect and I’m sure the team will be keen to set the record straight against Italy after the defeat in the final of the UEFA EURO.

“We’re absolutely delighted to have secured this deal with UEFA and I’m sure England fans will be looking forward to the summer with great anticipation."

England football captain Harry Kane Getty

Channel 4 CEO Alex Mahon added: “As a life-long committed football fan I am personally so delighted that we have these matches on the channel which further reinforce our reputation as a top quality sport broadcaster having been named Sports Network of the Year at this year’s British Sports Journalism Awards.”

Channel 4’s Chief Content Officer Ian Katz added: “After bringing some of the biggest sporting moments of last year to the nation, I’m delighted that Channel 4 will be airing so many mouth-watering England matches on free to air television.

“This deal shows Channel 4 can compete for some of the biggest properties in sport and will bring substantial new audiences to our award-winning slate of original programming.”

The move follows a successful sporting year for Channel 4, which bagged a last-minute deal with Amazon Prime in September 2021 to show Emma Raducanu’s triumph over Leylah Fernandez in the US Open final.

The broadcaster also acquired the rights to show live coverage of the climax to the Formula One season in Abu Dhabi, as Max Verstappen controversially triumphed over Lewis Hamilton.

