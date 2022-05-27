The Reds battled through a tricky semi-final tie with Villarreal to reach the final as they aim to win their seventh title, while Los Blancos defeated Manchester City in a pair of stunning contests at the Etihad and Bernabeu.

The Champions League final is set and sorted with Liverpool gearing up to face Real Madrid in a clash of the titans for the iconic silverware.

Form, history, even quality, goes out of the window when the Champions League final rolls around. It's all about one night, 90 minutes to step up and endure the tension of the occasion.

Both teams will be backed by thousands of fans who will cross borders to watch the game, and despite UEFA failing to offer even 20,000 tickets per team, you can bet the atmosphere will lift the roof.

RadioTimes.com rounds up all the details about where the Champions League final will take place, including stadium details and the late change of plan in 2022.

Where is the Champions League final stadium?

The Champions League final 2022 will be held at Stade de France in Paris.

It is the national stadium of France where the French national football and rugby union teams play their matches.

Stade de France boasts an enormous 80,698 capacity, albeit reduced to 75,000 for this weekend, meaning there will be a huge crowd in attendance for the big game.

The match was originally announced to be played at the Krestovsky Stadium, otherwise known as the Gazprom Arena, in St Petersburg, Russia.

The stadium once hosted seven games at the World Cup 2018 including a semi-final and third-place play-off match between Belgium and England. However, St Petersburg was stripped of the Champions League final due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

What is the Champions League final attendance?

Each team has been allocated just short of 20,000 tickets, meaning less than half of the stadium will be made up of Liverpool and Real Madrid die-hards.

A further 12,000 tickets were released to fans around the world and could be purchased through a worldwide ballot.

That leaves approximately 24,000 tickets unaccounted for by UEFA, with the vast majority of these seats to be filled by corporate sponsors, hospitality and VIP guests, and representatives of national associations around the world, much to the dismay of fans who had hoped for more than 50 per cent of the stadium to be available to them.

How to watch Liverpool v Real Madrid for free

You can watch the match for free by visiting the BT Sport website or via the BT Sport app or BT Sport YouTube channel.

Simply head over to one of the following options above from 6pm on Saturday 28th May 2022 and you can soak up all the build-up as well as the match itself without paying a penny!

You can access the free live stream via a range devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop and laptop computers.

Your smart TV or streaming media player is also likely to come with a YouTube app, meaning you can stream all the action direct to the big screen.

If your TV doesn't boast a YouTube app, you can cast your smartphone coverage to the big screen via a device such as Chromecast.

How to watch Liverpool v Real Madrid on BT Sport

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 6pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

Alternatively, fans with a BT Sport monthly pass can also tune in without signing up to a contract.

Regular TV subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

