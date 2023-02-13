Who can forget Lucas Moura's last-gasp effort as Tottenham salvaged a 3-3 aggregate draw against Ajax to progress to the 2019 final? How about Andres Iniesta's stunning strike at the death for Barcelona in the second leg of their 2009 semi-final with Chelsea? Both iconic moments.

The away goals rule has added plenty of drama to Champions League knockout ties over the years.

The rule - used in ties featuring home and away legs - effectively means that goals scored by away teams count for more when the aggregate scores are level. For example, if the first leg is a 1-1 draw and the second leg ends 2-2 then the away team in the latter match would progress.

It was introduced all the way back in 1965 for use in the Cup Winners' Cup before being adopted for the European Cup (the precursor to the Champions League) in 1967.

UEFA liked the idea of the away goals rule as it ended the proposition of ties being settled with a third match at a neutral venue and supposedly encouraged the travelling teams to play on the front foot.

The rule attracted criticism over the years, however, with former Arsenal boss Arsène Wenger bemoaning that it "encourages more defensive football" due to the importance of keeping a clean sheet in the home leg.

More like this

RadioTimes.com brings you all you need to know about away goals in the Champions League.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Do away goals count in the Champions League?

UEFA bigwigs decided to scrap the away goals rule in the qualification and knockout stages of its club competitions - the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League - ahead of the 2021/22 season.

That means it is not in effect for this year's Champions League knockout ties.

If teams cannot be separated on aggregate by the end of the second leg then the tie will go to extra-time. If no winner emerges after an additional 30 minutes of action then it will be settled by a penalty shootout.

Explaining the decision, UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin said: "The impact of the rule now runs counter to its original purpose as, in fact, it now dissuades home teams - especially in first legs - from attacking, because they fear conceding a goal that would give their opponents a crucial advantage."

Just two of last season's 14 knockout ties in the Champions League went to extra time due to there being no away goals rule - and both involved Real Madrid, who went on to win the tournament.

Los Blancos needed another half-hour to progress past Chelsea after the Blues fought back from a two-goal deficit in the second leg and the additional time to get the better of Manchester City in the last four.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.