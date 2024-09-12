Every side will play a total of eight games in the league phase, with the top eight progressing to the last 16 and those ranked ninth to 24th in the table taking part in a play-off.

Every game will matter in the race to avoid an early exit and the standout fixture on the first matchday is a repeat of the 2023 Champions League final as Manchester City face Inter.

The number of matches shoots up from 125 to 189 as a result of the changes, which means there is a lot more Champions League football to savour this season.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete Champions League TV schedule, including every game you can watch live in the UK.

Champions League TV schedule 2024/25

All UK time. Subject to change. All live on TNT Sports unless specified.

Tuesday 17th September

Juventus v PSV Eindhoven (5:45pm)

Young Boys v Aston Villa (5:45pm)

AC Milan v Liverpool (8pm) Amazon Prime Video

Bayern Munich v Dinamo Zagreb (8pm)

Real Madrid v VfB Stuttgart (8pm)

Sporting CP v Lille (8pm)

Wednesday 18th September

Bologna v Shakhtar Donetsk (5:45pm)

Sparta Prague v RB Salzburg (5:45pm)

Celtic v Slovan Bratislava (8pm)

Club Brugge v Borussia Dortmund (8pm)

Man City v Inter (8pm)

PSG v Girona (8pm)

Thursday 19th September

Crvena Zvezda v Benfica (5:45pm)

Feyenoord v Bayer Leverkusen (5:45pm)

Atalanta v Arsenal (8pm)

Atletico Madrid v RB Leipzig (8pm)

Brest v Sturm Graz (8pm)

Monaco v Barcelona (8pm)

Champions League TV rights 2024/25

TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video share the live broadcasting rights for the Champions League in 2024/25.

If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

Amazon Prime Video will broadcast one highlight match per round of Champions League fixtures this season.

Amazon's football coverage is available to stream on the Amazon Prime Video website and app – all you need is an account.

New customers can sign up for a free Amazon Prime 30-day free trial – which usually costs £8.99 per month – and you can watch all of the football shown on the platform.

You can also catch Champions League highlights on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer.

