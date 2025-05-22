PSG have returned in streamlined fashion without an army of Galacticos, such as Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi, at their disposal, but have looked stronger than ever with Ousmane Dembélé leading the charge. They defeated Arsenal convincingly in the semi-finals to book their spot in the final.

Inter required a miraculous winner from 37-year-old Francesco Acerbi to settle the score in a 7-6 aggregate win over Barcelona in the final four.

A refreshing final line-up should entice the masses to tune in – and the good news is that it will be available to watch for free.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch PSG v Inter on TV and online.

Watch Champions League final 2025 for free

You can watch PSG v Inter live on discovery+ for free at 8pm on Saturday 31st May 2025.

All you need to do is register an account and you can savour full TV coverage of the game featuring the TNT Sports broadcasting line-up.

You can live stream the game on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

Alternatively, the game will be shown live on TNT Sports.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £23 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £48 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

