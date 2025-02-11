Arne Slot's Reds are the current favourites to win the competition, but you can never write off the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

All roads lead to Munich for the 2025 final, but there is plenty of football left to play before we get there.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the key Champions League dates for this season.

When is the next round of Champions League matches?

The league phase is over, so now we've got knockout Champions League football.

The Champions League knockout round play-off first leg matches take place on 11th and 12th February 2025. Second leg matches go ahead on 18th and 19th February 2025.

Sixteen teams feature in the play-offs over two legs for a chance to join the other eight sides who secured automatic qualification.

City will face last season's winners Real Madrid, while Celtic will have to get the better of Bayern Munich if they are to reach the next round.

Knockout round play-offs: 11th/12th & 18th/19th February 2025

Round of 16: 4th/5th & 11th/12th March 2025

Quarter-finals: 8th/9th & 15th/16th April 2025

Semi-finals: 29nd/30th April & 6th/7th May 2025

Final: 31st May 2025

First qualifying round: 18th June 2024

Second qualifying round: 19th June 2024

Third qualifying round: 22nd July 2024

Play-offs: 5th August 2024

League phase: 29th August 2024

Knockout round play-offs: 31st January 2025

Round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final: 21st February 2025

