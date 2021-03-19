What channel is Celtic v Rangers Old Firm derby on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Both teams may be finished in Europe, Rangers may have already claimed the Scottish Premiership crown, but don’t bother trying to tell their fans or the Celtic faithful that this one means any less than usual.

The Old Firm derby is back and there’s still plenty on the line as Rangers’ bid for an invincible, unbeaten league campaign goes on.

There’s a 20-point gap between the sides going into the weekend but, on derby weekend, anything is possible.

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers have won 28 of their 32 Premiership games so far this term, drawing the remainder, with just nine goals conceded in that time.

Celtic won’t go down quietly though. They will be nursing their wounds from a bruising 2020/21 campaign and will hope to at least rain on some of the Gers’ parade this weekend.

When is Celtic v Rangers on TV?

Celtic v Rangers will take place on Sunday 21st March 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Celtic v Rangers will kick off at 12pm.

There are numerous big games across domestic competitions taking place this weekend before a pause for the international break.

What TV channel is Celtic v Rangers on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11am.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Celtic v Rangers online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Celtic v Rangers team news

Celtic predicted XI: TBC

Rangers predicted XI: TBC

Our prediction: Celtic v Rangers

Anything, absolutely anything, could happen here but on paper the game simply has to swing Rangers’ way.

They have been scintillating throughout 2020/21 and, while Thursday’s Europa League defeat was a true disappointment, that could focus minds on their last enormous encounter of the season.

Gerrard will attempt to instil calm in his players this weekend, knowing they can play without fear as champions, and if they turn up with their standard swagger, Celtic are unlikely to hold firm.

Our prediction: Celtic 1-2 Rangers (9/1 at bet365)

