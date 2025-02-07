They beat Rangers on penalties in the Scottish League Cup final in December, while Wednesday's 6-0 thrashing of Dundee FC has put them 13 points clear of their Old Firm rivals in the Scottish Premiership and has tightened their grip on a record-equalling 55th title.

The Scottish Cup is the final piece of the domestic puzzle in 2024/25 and, after knocking out Kilmarnock last month, it's Raith Rovers standing in their way in the fifth round.

Brendan Rodgers may shuffle his pack a little, with next week's Champions League play-off first leg against Bayern Munich in mind, but even so, the hosts are the heavy favourites against their Scottish Championship opposition.

It's been a disappointing league campaign for Barry Robson's side, who made it to the promotion play-off final last term but are now languishing down in seventh.

The 2-1 extra-time win over Falkirk in the fourth round was one of just two victories since the start of 2025, and the odds are against them adding a third at Celtic Park this weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic v Raith Rovers on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Celtic v Raith Rovers?

Celtic v Raith Rovers will take place on Saturday 8th February 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Celtic v Raith Rovers kick-off time

Celtic v Raith Rovers will kick off at 5:30pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Celtic v Raith Rovers on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 2.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

How to live stream Celtic v Raith Rovers online

You can watch the match on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

Listen to Celtic v Raith Rovers on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland.

BBC Radio Scotland is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio Scotland via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Celtic v Raith Rovers odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Celtic (1/10) Draw (7/1) Raith Rovers (20/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.