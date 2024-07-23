Goal machine Erling Haaland and axed England pair Jack Grealish and Kalvin Phillips will be involved, however, after having the summer off to recharge their batteries.

Despite being linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, Ederson could feature between the sticks for City, while Celtic are also sweating on the future of one of their key players, Matt O'Riley, who is the subject of interest from Atalanta.

Brendan Rodgers's side are much further along in their pre-season preparations, and head to North Carolina in buoyant mood after sticking four goals - two of which were scored by O'Riley - past MLS side DC United without reply last weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic v Man City.

When is Celtic v Man City?

Celtic v Man City will take place on Wednesday 24th July 2024.

Celtic v Man City kick-off time

Celtic v Man City will kick off at 12:30am.

What TV channel is Celtic v Man City on?

Celtic v Man City will not be shown live on TV, but it will be available to watch live online.

Check out the details below.

How to live stream Celtic v Man City online

Fans in the UK will be able to tune in to Celtic v Man City on Celtic TV and City+.

Celtic TV requires a subscription, which costs £50 for 12 months.

City+ also requires a subscription, which costs £34.99 a year or £4.99 a month.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

