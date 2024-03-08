The Northern Irish coach's return to Parkhead has not yet been the success many hoped it would be, but the Hoops could still win two trophies this term.

Having made light work of St Mirren and Buckie Thistle in the prior rounds, Celtic will fancy their chances of booking their place in the semi-finals when they welcome struggling Livingston this weekend.

The Scottish Cup has been something of a respite for David Martindale's side this season, as they're rock bottom of the Scottish Premiership and six points adrift of the team above them, Ross County, who also have a game in hand.

More like this

Livingston have had a kind draw in the competition so far, beating Scottish Championship sides in the past two rounds, but will be heavy underdogs on Sunday - not least because Celtic have beaten them twice this season already.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic v Livingston on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Celtic v Livingston?

Celtic v Livingston will take place on Sunday 10th March 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Celtic v Livingston kick-off time

Celtic v Livingston will kick off at 2:30pm.

What TV channel is Celtic v Livingston on?

You can watch the game live on Viaplay Sports 1, formerly Premier Sports, from 2pm.

Viaplay Sports is a monthly or annual subscription service available for brand new customers or it can be added to existing Virgin Media and Sky TV packages.

How to live stream Celtic v Livingston online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Listen to Celtic v Livingston on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland.

BBC Radio Scotland is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio Scotland online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Celtic v Livingston odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Celtic (1/9) Draw (8/1) Livingston (18/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.