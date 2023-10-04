Celtic, who are four points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership, will be well aware they need to pick up points at home in their group alongside Lazio, Atletico Madrid and Feyenoord.

Lazio drew at home against Atletico Madrid in their first group game, with Ivan Provedel's 95th minute goal snatching a point for the Italian side.

Maurizio Sarri's side, who lost 2-0 at AC Milan on Saturday, are struggling in Serie A this season, with Lazio currently 16th after losing four of their opening seven matches.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic v Lazio on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Celtic v Lazio?

Celtic v Lazio will take place on Wednesday 4th October 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Celtic v Lazio kick-off time

Celtic v Lazio will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Celtic v Lazio on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 3 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Celtic v Lazio online

You can watch the match with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass, which includes TNT Sport, without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

On the 12th October, discovery+ becomes the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, PPV Boxing and MotoGP.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Celtic v Lazio odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Celtic (19/10) Draw (5/2) Lazio (11/8)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.