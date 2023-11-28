After flirting with relegation last season, Cardiff's fortunes have been revived by Turkish manager Erol Bulut and strong form at the Cardiff City Stadium has been key to their rise, although they are looking to bounce back from defeat in their last home match.

West Brom will fancy their chances, however, as Carlos Corberan's side have won four of their last five matches including an eye-catching victory against second place Ipswich Town at the weekend.

The Baggies' charge up the table has been built on a rock-solid defence as they have kept seven clean sheets in their last 10 league games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Cardiff v West Brom on TV and online.

When is Cardiff v West Brom?

Cardiff v West Brom will take place on Tuesday 28th November 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Cardiff v West Brom kick-off time

Cardiff v West Brom will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Cardiff v West Brom on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Red Button from 7:40pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Cardiff v West Brom online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Cardiff v West Brom on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

