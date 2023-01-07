They may be separated by more than 200 miles but there is little love lost between the two clubs due to some famous and fiery clashes between the pair over the years.

Cardiff City and Leeds United renew their rivalry on Saturday as the Whites travel to the Welsh capital to battle for a place in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Leeds' shock FA Cup defeat in Cardiff 21 years ago represents the start of the Yorkshire club's dramatic fall down the divisions to many, which may make Saturday's game – the first between the two teams in the competition since – more significant for the travelling fans than the home support.

Jesse Marsch's side will have taken plenty of positives from recent draws against Newcastle and West Ham but surely their biggest confidence booster will be the form of their hosts.

The Bluebirds sit just two points above the Championship relegation zone after a run of seven games without a win and rumours are even beginning to circulate about a return for Neil Warnock.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Cardiff v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Cardiff v Leeds?

Cardiff v Leeds will take place on Sunday 8th January 2022.

Cardiff v Leeds kick-off time

Cardiff v Leeds will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Cardiff v Leeds on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1 from 1:15pm.

FA Cup games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Cardiff v Leeds online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Cardiff v Leeds odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Cardiff (16/5) Draw (11/4) Leeds (5/6)*

Cardiff v Leeds prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Cardiff v Leeds predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

