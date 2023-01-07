The Whites were top of the Premier League at the time but suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of the then-third tier side, which proved the start of a dramatic tumble down the divisions – a fall from which they're still yet to fully recover.

Saturday sees Cardiff City and Leeds United meet in the FA Cup for the first time since the Bluebirds caused their famous upset against the visitors in 2002.

Leeds are back in the Premier League, of course, but only narrowly avoided relegation last season and face another battle for survival this term.

They're not the only ones nervously looking over their shoulders as Cardiff's Championship status is under threat in 2022/23 as well.

Mark Hudson's side are just two places and two points above the bottom three, which has led to rumours about a change in the dugout and the return of Neil Warnock.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Cardiff v Leeds.

When is Cardiff v Leeds?

Cardiff v Leeds will kick off at 2pm on Sunday 8th January 2023.

Cardiff v Leeds team news

Cardiff predicted line-up: Allsop; Romeo, Ng, Kipre, Simpson; Ralls, Wintle; Whyte, Robinson, O'Dowda; Harris

Leeds predicted line-up: Meslier; Kristensen, Llorente, Cooper, Firpo; Roca, Adams; Harrison, Aaronson, Summerville; Gelhardt

Cardiff v Leeds prediction

You get the feeling this is likely to mean more to Leeds than it will to Cardiff despite the fiery rivalry between the two.

Many consider the upset in the Welsh capital as the start of the Whites' fall and Jesse Marsch's squad will be very aware of the Yorkshire club's modern history, so they may have a bit of extra motivation for this one.

Recent draws with Newcastle and West Ham have proven they're not out of place in the top flight, while Cardiff have not looked convincing of late.

The visitors will relish the chance to get on top and their high-intensity approach should bring a victory that may mean a lot to some supporters.

Our prediction: Cardiff 0-2 Leeds (8/1 at bet365)

Cardiff v Leeds odds

Cardiff (16/5) Draw (11/4) Leeds (5/6)*

