Championship, League One and League Two teams have all been entered into the tournament, with 36 midweek games to savour this week.

Watch every moment with our live football on TV guide

Among the most eye-catching ties of the round are Leeds versus Middlesbrough, who will take a short trip down the A19 on Wednesday night, and Sheffield United versus League One side Wrexham.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete Carabao Cup TV schedule, including every game you can watch live in the UK.

More like this

Read more: Best players in the world | Best players of all time

Carabao Cup TV schedule 2024/25 – first round

All UK time. Subject to change. All live on Sky Sports+ unless specified.

Tuesday 13th August

Carlisle v Stoke (7:30pm)

Leyton Orient v Newport (7:30pm)

Stockport v Blackburn (7:30pm)

Barrow v Port Vale (7:45pm)

Bolton v Mansfield (7:45pm)

Bristol City v Coventry (7:45pm)

Bromley v AFC Wimbledon (7:45pm)

Burton Albion v Blackpool (7:45pm)

Cambridge v QPR (7:45pm)

Cardiff v Bristol Rovers (7:45pm)

Charlton v Birmingham (7:45pm)

Colchester v Reading (7:45pm)

Crawley v Swindon (7:45pm)

Derby v Chesterfield (7:45pm)

Fleetwood v West Brom (7:45pm)

Grimsby v Bradford (7:45pm)

Huddersfield v Morecambe (7:45pm)

Lincoln v Harrogate (7:45pm)

Northampton v Wycombe (7:45pm)

Norwich v Stevenage (7:45pm)

Oxford v Peterborough (7:45pm)

Portsmouth v Millwall (7:45pm)

Preston v Sunderland (7:45pm)

Rotherham v Crewe (7:45pm)

Salford v Doncaster (7:45pm)

Shrewsbury v Notts County (7:45pm)

Swansea v Gillingham (7:45pm)

Tranmere v Accrington Stanley (7:45pm)

Walsall v Exeter (7:45pm)

Watford v MK Dons (7:45pm)

Wigan v Barnsley (7:45pm)

Sheffield United v Wrexham (8:00pm) Sky Sports Football

Wednesday 14th August

Hull v Sheffield Wednesday (7:45pm)

Plymouth v Cheltenham (7:45pm)

Leeds v Middlesbrough (8:00pm) Sky Sports Football

bet365 Early Payout Offer Get your single bets paid out if the team you back goes 2 goals ahead - for multiple bets the selection will be marked as a winner with bet365. Applies to pre-match single and multiple bets on the standard Full Time Result market for applicable competitions. Only available to new and eligible customers. Bet restrictions and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

Carabao Cup TV rights 2024/25

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.