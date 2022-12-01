The Atlas Lions are second in Group F with four points from two games following their stalemate with Croatia and shock 2-0 victory over Belgium.

Morocco will reach the World Cup knockout rounds for the first time since 1986 if they avoid defeat to Canada.

As their group rivals are set to clash in the afternoon's other match, Morocco's destiny is in their own hands and they will be determined to top the table to avoid a likely tie with Spain in the last 16.

Canada have already packed their bags after losing to Belgium and Croatia but the Maple Leafs have won plenty of plaudits for their energetic displays.

John Herdman's side will be eager to pick up their first ever World Cup point as they begin the long build up to the 2026 tournament which they are co-hosting with the USA and Mexico.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Canada v Morocco on TV and online.

When is Canada v Morocco?

Canada v Morocco will take place on Thursday 1st December 2022.

Canada v Morocco kick-off time

Canada v Morocco will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Canada v Morocco on?

Canada v Morocco will be shown live on BBC Two with live coverage from 2.45pm.

How to live stream Canada v Morocco online

You can also live stream the Canada v Morocco game online via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Canada v Morocco referee

The referee for Canada v Morocco has been confirmed as Raphael Claus.

Canada v Morocco team news

Canada predicted line-up: Borjan; Johnston, Vitoria, Miller; Buchanan, Osario, Eustaquio, Laryea; David, Larin, Davies

Morocco predicted line-up: Munir; Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal

Canada v Morocco prediction

Canada showed flashes of promise against Belgium and Croatia but their counter-attacking tactics will depend on Alphonso Davies getting the better of Achraf Hakimi.

Morocco will have more possession than they did against Belgium, but Hakim Ziyech can work his magic to create enough opportunities for his team to claim all three points.

Our prediction: Canada 1-2 Morocco

