Reading, meanwhile, have had a hectic summer following relegation from the Championship, with former Southampton boss Rubén Sellés taking the managerial reins amid a flurry of signings arriving to beef up a young squad, while fans continue to protest the ownership of Dai Yongge.

The Royals have earned two wins from five games but only have five points on the board after being hit with a deduction by the EFL for failing to pay players’ wages on time and in full.

The two teams have been playing their football at different levels of the pyramid for the majority of this century, so this will be their first meeting in 21 years, with Cambridge running out 3-1 winners in a League Cup tie on that occasion.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Cambridge Utd v Reading on TV and online.

When is Cambridge Utd v Reading?

Cambridge Utd v Reading will take place on Monday 4th September 2023.

Cambridge Utd v Reading kick-off time

Cambridge Utd v Reading will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Cambridge Utd v Reading on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:45pm.

How to live stream Cambridge Utd v Reading online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Listen to Cambridge Utd v Reading on radio

If you live in the local area, you can listen to the match on BBC Radio Cambridgeshire, which is available on 95.7 FM and 96.0 FM.

Cambridge Utd v Reading odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Cambridge Utd (7/5) Draw (12/5) Reading (19/10)*

