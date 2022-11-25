Featuring form Premier League players like Chelsea's Christian Pulisic, Leeds's Brenden Aaronson and Fulham's Tim Ream, the USA side was widely regarded as the second favourite to progress from the group before things started.

The World Cup is here and Group B has begun. USA faced Wales in their opener and let a 1-0 lead slip, with Gareth Bale's penalty denying their bid for all three points. Now, the pressure's on as Gregg Berhalter's men face England this Friday and need to bag more crucial group stage points against a highly-rated opponent.

However, Wales were impressive in their tournament opener, registering more shots on target and shots overall, despite the USA claiming 59 per cent ball possession in the game. A draw felt a fair result in the end, though Welsh fans will be disappointed their team didn't capitalise on late chances.

Following that exciting first match, the men's USA team have a point to prove against Gareth Southgate's England side later this week. For USA fans wanting to show their colours, the World Cup shirt is a must-have.

The design has been slightly opinion-splitting among fans. The team's crest sits centrally on a plain white background. So far, so simple, right? But that dark blue detailing around the collar has spoiled the shirt in the eyes of some fans. Others love it. What do you think?

How to buy the 2022 USA World Cup kit

If you're keen to show your colours and support USA during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, then this shirt is a dream purchase.

We've seen a huge amount of interest in the shirt from online shoppers, with the blue tie-dye away kits drawing particular attention.

They have been flying off the shelves leaving limited availability at some UK retailers.

Right now, these are the UK retailers with stock of the USA 2022 home and away kits:

