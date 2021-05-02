What channel is Burnley v West Ham Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

West Ham will be determined to keep their Champions League bid alive going into their final run of Premier League fixtures, starting with a clash against Burnley.

Advertisement

The Hammers have been superb throughout 2020/21 but back-to-back defeats have put them six points adrift of the top four, though they do boast a game in hand over Chelsea and Leicester.

David Moyes will expect his men to put in five big shifts between now and the end of the campaign to give themselves a genuine shot at landing a seat at Europe’s top table.

On the other hand, Burnley have all-but secured their Premier League status for another year following a resounding 4-0 victory over Wolves last time out.

Chris Wood bagged a hattrick and an assist in that one, and will be determined to finish the season with a flourish.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v West Ham on TV and online.

Follow our Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Burnley v West Ham on TV?

Burnley v West Ham will take place on Monday 3rd May 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Burnley v West Ham will kick off at 8:15pm.

There are two Premier League games taking place this Bank Holiday Monday including West Brom v Wolves.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Burnley v West Ham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 8pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Burnley v West Ham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Burnley v West Ham team news

Burnley: Robbie Brady and Kevin Long are the only absentees for this one, but neither would be likely to dislodge any members of the winning team from the Wolves clash.

Johann Gudmundsson is back in the mix, but he is not guaranteed to crack into the XI. Ashley Barnes will also feature, but most likely from the bench.

West Ham: Michail Antonio and Jesse Lingard remain touch-and-go to play, while Declan Rice remains injured.

Left-back pair Aaron Cresswell and Arthur Masuaku are both absent, meaning Ryan Fredericks could be called upon to start in the LWB position.

Craig Dawson is back from suspension and Fabian Balbuena will play after having his red card against Chelsea rescinded.

Burnley v West Ham odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Burnley (19/10) Draw (5/2) West Ham (11/8)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Burnley v West Ham

Burnley played with atypical attacking verve against Wolves and it absolutely paid off, but it will be harder to pierce West Ham this Monday.

The Hammers aren’t coming into this one in great form, but neither are Burnley aside from their last game.

Moyes will make sure his players know the importance of this one; a defeat could spell the end of their Champions League push, but a win keeps the pressure on those above them.

Our prediction: Burnley 1-2 West Ham (9/1 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.