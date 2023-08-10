The Clarets won the second tier at a canter under Vincent Kompany, who has transformed them from a direct side to an expansive passing machine, and have been busy this summer as they prepare for the challenges that the return to the Premier League will bring.

As top flight challenges go, they don't come much bigger than an opening-day visit from Pep Guardiola and Man City, who will be looking to launch their title charge in style and send a message to their rivals.

A first game back in the big time should be motivation enough for Kompany's side but the Burnley boss will no doubt be reminding them about last season's 6-0 defeat in the FA Cup quarter-final at the Etihad.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v Man City on TV and online.

When is Burnley v Man City?

Burnley v Man City will take place on Friday 11th August 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Burnley v Man City kick-off time

Burnley v Man City will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Burnley v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 6:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Burnley v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Burnley v Man City on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Burnley v Man City odds

