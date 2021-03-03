What channel is Burnley v Leicester Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Burnley will welcome Leicester to Turf Moor on Wednesday evening hoping to end a run of just one win in their last seven Premier League fixtures.

The Clarets are scrapping to stay out of the relegation zone and saw a three-game unbeaten streak – which included two draws – come to an end on Sunday with the 4-0 loss at Tottenham.

Even a point for boss Sean Dyche would be gladly received as 18th-placed Fulham continue to claw narrow the gap and draw those above them into the relegation battle.

And Leicester may well oblige on Wednesday after winning just two of their last four league games, including the 3-1 defeat to Arsenal last time out.

With James Maddison and Harvey Barnes injured, suddenly the Foxes are much more blunted in attack than usual. And Burnley will hope to exploit this weakness.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Burnley v Leicester on TV?

Burnley v Leicester will take place on Wednesday 3rd March 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Burnley v Leicester will kick off at 6pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this midweek including Liverpool v Chelsea, which kicks off at 8:15pm on Thursday.

What TV channel is Burnley v Leicester on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5:30pm.

How to live stream Burnley v Leicester online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Burnley v Leicester team news

Burnley: Erik Pieters, Ashley Barnes, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, and Robbie Brady are all out for Dyche, but the boss can at least hope to call upon striker Chris Wood for a start here.

Dale Stephens may also get a run-out from the off.

Leicester: With Barnes and Maddison both out, Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers may choose to start Kelechi Iheanacho alongside Jamie Vardy up front.

The manager also has Ayoze Perez, Wes Morgan, James Justin, Dennis Praet and Wesley Fofana absent – but there is hope Jonny Evans will shake off a calf injury to start.

Burnley v Leicester odds

Our prediction: Burnley v Leicester

Leicester’s injury woes could severely hamper their attack on Wednesday and Burnley will hope to exploit this further by keeping the game tight.

Indeed, this could be a clash of few chances at Turf Moor – quite the opposite to the 4-2 win Leicester inflicted on Burnley back in September.

Expect Wood to start for the hosts and cause trouble at set pieces here. Burnley are well placed to score and keep things finely balanced.

Our prediction: Burnley 1-1 Leicester (6/1 at bet365)

