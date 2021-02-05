What channel is Burnley v Brighton Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Burnley will hope to end a run of two Premier League fixtures without picking up a point when Brighton rock up art Turf Moor on Saturday.

Both sides have been embroiled in the Premier League relegation scrap in the early stages of this season, although the pair have since pulled away from the drop zone.

Burnley sit in 17th place but crucially eight points above Fulham, while Brighton have reeled away to create a 10-point gap between them and danger.

Both managers will have identified this game as a must-win encounter – although Sean Dyche and Graham Potter would each likely to a draw if handed to them before kick off.

Indeed, these sides drew 0-0 when they may in November and an equally tight game is expected in Lancashire.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Burnley v Brighton on TV?

Burnley v Brighton will take place on Saturday 6th February 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Burnley v Brighton will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Liverpool v Manchester City, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Burnley v Brighton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 2:45pm.

How to live stream Burnley v Brighton online

Burnley v Brighton team news

Burnley: Dyche is waiting on injury updates on four players. Robbie Brady and Charlie Taylor are rated 50/50 for this clash, while Ashley Barnes and Josh Brownhill may also be available.

However, lead striker Chris Wood is expected to miss the tie with a hamstring problem. Jay Rodriguez and Matej Vydra started in the midweek loss to Manchester City and could remain Dyche’s preferred forward pairing here.

Brighton: Joel Veltman is unlikely to be fit, while Alexis Mac Allister and Alireza Jahanbakhsh are doubts for this game.

Potter is definitely without Tariq Lamptey and Florin Andone. However, Danny Welbeck will be assessed and the boss will give Solomon March and Jason Steele every chance to prove their fitness.

Burnley v Brighton odds

Our prediction: Burnley v Brighton

These sides recorded just four shots on target between them during the 0-0 draw on the south coast back in November.

And don’t be surprised if we have an equally stale game here. Neither team will want to lose here and a draw would edge them both a point further away from the drop zone.

Burnley’s attack is blunted by the absence of Wood, while Brighton have won four of their last five games – including defeating Liverpool in midweek. The Seagulls are favourites here but this clash may be tighter than expected.

Our prediction: Burnley 1-1 Brighton (11/2 at bet365)

