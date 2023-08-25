The Clarets will be raring to go as they look to get their first points on the board since returning to the Premier League – having lost to Manchester City in their opener.

Villa, meanwhile, will arrive at Turf Moor with renewed confidence after putting four past Everton on Sunday to get their campaign up and running.

The four goals that Unai Emery's side conceded against Newcastle on the opening weekend of the season will offer Kompany and his players hope that they will get chances, but stopping the Villans' attack will be no mean feat.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Burnley v Aston Villa?

Burnley v Aston Villa will take place on Sunday 27th August 2023.

Burnley v Aston Villa kick-off time

Burnley v Aston Villa will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Burnley v Aston Villa on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 1pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Burnley v Aston Villa online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Burnley v Aston Villa on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Lancashire or BBC Radio WM.

BBC Radio Lancashire and BBC Radio WM are available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages – local restrictions will apply. You cannot listen to the match on BBC Radio Lancashire or BBC Radio WM online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Burnley v Aston Villa odds

