BT Sport football presenters and pundits: Champions League, Premier League, Score and more

BT Sport is the home of European football in the UK with a wide-ranging line-up of presenters and pundits eager to guide the nation through every stroke of the ball in 2021/22 and beyond.

Champions League and Europa League TV rights remain with BT Sport while they also boast a weekly Premier League showdown in the Saturday lunchtime slot.

Jake Humphrey is the main man in the hot seat as the face of BT Sport’s biggest games live from the studio. He is tasked with extracting box office opinions from box office names in the BT Sport studio.

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Humphrey said: “Presenting Champions League football live is the single biggest sports presenting job in the country so there’s a responsibility, but I think the key thing is to have some fun with it.

“This is the first time in a long time that we’ll be covering games where fans can go abroad. It’s the first time in a long time you can see European teams where fans have travelled over to the UK to full stadiums again.

“We’ve all been through the wringer so much in the last 18 months, if we could just keep a smile on people’s faces and keep on bringing big names, big matches and big storylines then the pleasure is ours.”

RadioTimes.com rounds up all of the main BT Sport presenters and pundits for their Champions League and Premier League coverage, plus the popular Saturday show BT Sport Score.

BT Sport football presenters and pundits on TV

Jake Humphrey

Humphrey is the key player in BT Sport’s talent line-up for the 2021/22 season. Gary Lineker had hosted their Champions League coverage for several seasons but will no longer continue in the role, meaning Jake will step up his output from Premier League and FA Cup coverage.

He will be the face of BT Sport across their key Premier League and Champions League games throughout the season.

Humphrey told RadioTimes.com: “The big thing for us this year is to really make sure that as great as the games are, as big as the stars are on the pitch, that the work that we do in the studio with the pundits lives up to expectations and that the energy levels are there and that the insight into other teams in Europe is there.

“Our job is to be like a referee. Our job is only to get the best out of the pundits that we’re standing with. The way we do that is to actually show their passion for the game, because I think sometimes it can be a really alien environment [in the studio]. Someone comes up and smothers you with makeup, someone put an earpiece in you, you’ve got massive bright lights shining in your eyes, you’ve got five or six camera crew walking around, then then someone goes: ‘Hey, now show us your personality, talk really interestingly.’ Our job is to make it as comfortable as possible to get the very best out of them.”

Seema Jaswal

Jaswal is an experienced broadcaster across a variety of leagues and competitions. She was a touchline reporter in Champions League games for CBS last season, but has been announced as the new face of Champions League coverage for BT Sport.

She will work in the same role as Humphrey as a main host during big matchday coverage across the Champions League.

Jaswal also spoke to RadioTimes.com, saying: “I’m new to the team. I’ve actually seen the studio now for the first time and I can’t get over how amazing it is – it’s huge! It looks big on screen but it’s really big when you’re sat in there. Just seeing the Champions League branding around and the moment I hear the Champions League music – I just love it.

“I think we’re really lucky as well because the group stages have so many good games. There’s some real big hitters and great matches so I’m very, very, very excited. And I think with the fans being back, it’s going to make such a difference to even be pitchside because we will be at some of the games. It will be such a lovely experience to just capture the atmosphere and remind everyone what it’s like every night with fans.”

Des Kelly

Kelly is the chief reporter for BT Sport and is most likely to pop up on the touchline during BT Sport’s biggest showpiece games in the Champions League and Premier League. He conducts post-match interviews and brings the latest scoops from the ground at each game.

Lynsey Hipgrave

Hipgrave is a BT Sport regular having hosted numerous Premier League games throughout her career. She will be deployed as an on-site Champions League reporter throughout this season and will prowl touchlines across the continent.

Peter Walton

Walton is BT Sport’s in-house referee expert. The former Premier League official spent nine years in the top flight between 2003 and 2021 and now resides in a booth to offer to his expertise and analysis on various contentious issues as they happen in real-time.

Rio Ferdinand

Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand is one of BT Sport’s most regular in-studio pundits. The former Champions League winner has plenty of experience at the top of the game.

Joe Cole

The former Chelsea and England star Cole offers in-studio and pitchside analysis for European and Premier League games, mainly featuring his former team.

Paul Scholes

Scholes is a regular pundit during Manchester United games live on BT Sport and isn’t shy when it comes to his opinions on the game. The midfield maestro is a revered figure in world football beyond Old Trafford.

Jermaine Jenas

The former Tottenham midfielder is an adaptable member of the team as he features as a co-commentator as well as in the studio or pitchside on occasions. Jenas is mostly deployed on co-comms during big Champions League nights.

Glenn Hoddle

Former England manager Hoddle boasts a similar role to Jenas in that he has featured in the commentary box as well as the studio. He mainly voices Champions League nights alongside a main commentator.

Steve McManaman

Liverpool born and bred, Macca’s voice is an instantly recognisable one on commentary for BT Sport. He has covered some of the biggest showpiece games on the channel as a co-commentator alongside the likes of Darren Fletcher.

Martin Keown

Keown brings an Arsenal flavour to the pundit line-up with his task mainly on co-commentary for games throughout the season across multiple competitions.

Robbie Savage

Never shy, never retiring, Savage is a controversial character among the BT Sport line-up with brutally honest insight and a genuine passion for whichever game he is tasked with covering. He mainly features on co-commentary.

Owen Hargreaves

Hargreaves is predominantly deployed as a studio guest. His knowledge of Bayern Munich – his former team – is a valuable asset to coverage, while he also boasts Manchester United on his CV.

Joleon Lescott

Former Everton and Manchester City ace Lescott adds extra defensive insight to a line-up dominated by midfield stars. He is mainly seen in the studio.

Eni Aluko

Aluko boasts a terrific CV in the women’s game having earned over 100 caps for England with career highlights including spells at Chelsea and Juventus. She mainly features during European coverage for BT Sport.

Peter Crouch

A cult hero among football fans across the country, Crouchy is regular across BT’s football offering with appearances in their Premier League and Champions League broadcasts.

Chris Sutton

Sutton is a versatile character filled with explosive opinions that can stir Twitter into a storm at a moment’s notice. He is a regular co-commentator on some of the biggest games under BT Sport’s dominion and also features as a studio guest, predominantly during coverage for Celtic’s Europa League exploits.

Michael Owen

Former Liverpool and Real Madrid striker Owen is a co-commentator and in-studio guest during BT Sport matches. His infamous move to Manchester United means he has plenty of strings in his bow, though that particular move didn’t go down well with the Merseyside faithful at the time.

Rachel Brown-Finnis

Brown-Finnis is a key component and regular staple on BT Sport Score which keeps track of all the big games across the leagues in the UK and beyond each Saturday. The former England goalkeeper also has plenty to offer with regards to analysis of her position between the sticks.

Other guests, pundits and main commentators

Other studio presenters and guests for BT Sport include Jules Breach, Darrell Currie, Matt Smith, Robin Van Persie, Paul Ince, John Hartson, Karen Carney, Stephen Craigan, Ally McCoist and Reshmin Chowdhury.

There will be plenty of guest stars featuring across BT Sport’s European football offering this season, while James Richardson returns to host the BT Sport Champions League goals show alongside guests such as Raphael Honigstein and James Horncastle.

There are plenty of commentators involved for BT Sport but most of the major matches featuring Premier League teams will be covered by either Darren Fletcher, Peter Drury, Ian Darke and Adam Summerton.

