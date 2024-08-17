That will give Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson confidence of claiming all three points in this league meeting, although he will be eager to avoid conceding first for the third game in a row.

AFC endured a nightmare start to last weekend's league opener, as Colchester scored twice inside the opening 10 minutes at Plough Lane before James Bell, Jake Reeves, Mathew Stevens and Omar Bugiel struck to claim all three points.

National League play-off winners Bromley kicked off their maiden campaign in the EFL with an encouraging 2-0 victory at Harrogate Town, as Michael Cheek and Kamarl Antonio Grant found the back of the net in the second half last Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bromley v AFC Wimbledon on TV and online.

When is Bromley v AFC Wimbledon?

Bromley v AFC Wimbledon will take place on Saturday 17th August 2024.

Bromley v AFC Wimbledon kick-off time

Bromley v AFC Wimbledon will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Bromley v AFC Wimbledon on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 12:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Bromley v AFC Wimbledon online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Bromley v AFC Wimbledon on radio?

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK, although you can hear goal updates from around the grounds in the Premier League and EFL on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

