Bristol Rovers v Sunderland: How to watch Checkatrade Trophy on TV and live stream
Bristol Rovers and Sunderland are one step from a trip to Wembley in the Checkatrade Trophy
Bristol Rovers host Sunderland in the Checkatrade Trophy semi-finals at the Memorial Stadium on Tuesday night.
Jack Ross’ Sunderland side are unbeaten in 15 games across all competitions and have fired themselves back into the League 1 title race after three consecutive wins.
The Black Cats’ last outing at Wembley ended in a 3-1 defeat against Manchester City in the 2014 League Cup final.
A Sunderland victory would set up a final with fellow League 1 high-flyers Portsmouth who beat Bury 3-0 in the other semi-final.
Rovers will prove to be a stern test after they racked up a 4-0 victory over Blackpool – the team who had conceded the fewest goals this season prior to the game – at the weekend.
More like this
However, Sunderland have got the better of Graham Coughlan’s side in both league fixtures this season including a 2-0 win in the south west less than a fortnight ago.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Bristol Rovers v Sunderland game on TV and online.
What time is the Bristol Rovers v Sunderland game?
Bristol Rovers v Sunderland will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 5th March 2019.
How to watch and live stream Bristol Rovers v Sunderland
You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:30pm. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.
If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...
Rovers have only lost three times in all competitions since mid-December, though two of those defeats were at the hands of Sunderland.
The Black Cats are likely to field a strong XI with new signing Will Grigg expected to feature.
They have started to put teams to the sword after a frustrating run of draws and should have enough quality to dispatch the resilient Rovers.
Prediction: Bristol Rovers 0-1 Sunderland
Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.