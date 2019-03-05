The Black Cats’ last outing at Wembley ended in a 3-1 defeat against Manchester City in the 2014 League Cup final.

A Sunderland victory would set up a final with fellow League 1 high-flyers Portsmouth who beat Bury 3-0 in the other semi-final.

Rovers will prove to be a stern test after they racked up a 4-0 victory over Blackpool – the team who had conceded the fewest goals this season prior to the game – at the weekend.

However, Sunderland have got the better of Graham Coughlan’s side in both league fixtures this season including a 2-0 win in the south west less than a fortnight ago.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Bristol Rovers v Sunderland game on TV and online.

What time is the Bristol Rovers v Sunderland game?

Bristol Rovers v Sunderland will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 5th March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Bristol Rovers v Sunderland

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:30pm. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Rovers have only lost three times in all competitions since mid-December, though two of those defeats were at the hands of Sunderland.

The Black Cats are likely to field a strong XI with new signing Will Grigg expected to feature.

They have started to put teams to the sword after a frustrating run of draws and should have enough quality to dispatch the resilient Rovers.

Prediction: Bristol Rovers 0-1 Sunderland

