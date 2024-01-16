West Ham have had their feet up since the teams’ previous meeting, due to the Premier League winter break, although they will be without playmaker Lucas Paqueta, who sustained a calf injury in the 1-1 draw, while Bowen could be rested to nurse an ankle concern.

Bristol City head into the clash in poor form as last Saturday’s 2-0 league defeat at Preston North End made it four games without a win in all competitions. The Robins have a number of long-term injury problems but head coach Liam Manning could opt to make changes.

A home tie against Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest or League One Blackpool awaits the winners in the fourth round later this month.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bristol City v West Ham on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Bristol City v West Ham?

Bristol City v West Ham will take place on Tuesday 16th January 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Bristol City v West Ham kick-off time

Bristol City v West Ham will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Bristol City v West Ham on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 7:30pm.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Bristol City v West Ham online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Bristol City v West Ham on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

More like this

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Bristol City v West Ham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Bristol City (TBC) Draw (TBC) West Ham (TBC)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.