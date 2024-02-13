Southampton, who are second and 11 points behind league leaders Leicester City, have won their last four. They come into Tuesday's clash on the back of their 5-3 win against Huddersfield Town at St Mary's.

Bristol City are having a mediocre season, and they're 13th in the table following their 2-1 win at Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon.

Liam Manning's men, who were knocked out of the FA Cup last week by Premier League side Nottingham Forest, find themselves six points off the play-offs though - and they could end up in the mix if they string a few wins together.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bristol City v Southampton on TV and online.

When is Bristol City v Southampton?

Bristol City v Southampton will take place on Tuesday 13th February 2024.

Bristol City v Southampton kick-off time

Bristol City v Southampton will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Bristol City v Southampton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Bristol City v Southampton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

