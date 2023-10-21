Arsenal got their first win of the season last time out against Aston Villa at the Emirates, with Katie McCabe and Alessia Russo netting in the 92nd and 94th minute respectively.

Eidevall's side have the perfect opportunity to climb up the league as they travel to Bristol City, who have lost all three of their Women's Super League games.

Bristol City, who were promoted last season after winning the Women's Championship, have been beaten 4-2, 3-1 and 5-0 so far this campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bristol City v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Bristol City v Arsenal?

Bristol City v Arsenal will take place on Sunday 22nd October 2023.

Bristol City v Arsenal kick-off time

Bristol City v Arsenal will kick off at 6:45pm.

What TV channel is Bristol City v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Football from 6:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Bristol City v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Bristol City v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra.

Bristol City v Arsenal odds

