What channel is Brighton v West Ham Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

West Ham’s hopes of sealing European football for next season could receive a major boost on Saturday if they can get past lowly Brighton on the south coast.

The Hammers have just three Premier League fixtures remaining to convert a stellar domestic campaign into a top-six finish and crown a remarkable season for the east London club.

Boss David Moyes has overseen a strong run of results this spring that – aided by the winter arrival of Jesse Lingard – has West Ham on the brink of Europe.

Brighton, meanwhile, are safe from relegation for another season but have managed to claim just one win from their last six outings.

These sides drew 2-2 at the London Stadium back in December, where West Ham had to twice come back from a losing position.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Brighton v West Ham on TV?

Brighton v West Ham will take place on Saturday 15th May 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Brighton v West Ham will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous games taking place this weekend including Chelsea v Leicester in the FA Cup final, which kicks off at 5:15pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Brighton v West Ham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Brighton v West Ham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Brighton v West Ham team news

Brighton: Lewis Dunk and Neal Maupay are both suspended, while Solomon March and Tariq Lamptey are ruled out with injuries.

Both Adam Lallana and Joel Veltman are rated 50/50 for this clash as they seek to recover from injury setbacks. Boss Graham Potter will perhaps not risk Florin Andone as he comes back from a hamstring issue.

West Ham: Moyes could have four men back from the treatment room: Declan Rice, Mark Noble, Arthur Masuaku and Aaron Cresswell.

Meanwhile, Manuel Lanzini was withdrawn in the defeat to Everton last time out with a groin strain, and there’s still doubt over his availability come Saturday.

Brighton v West Ham odds

Our prediction: Brighton v West Ham

West Ham have lost three of their last four games and that stutter has arguably cost them a Champions League spot for next season.

But they are still in charge of their Europa League destiny, and they are heavy favourites to beat Brighton here. With Rice and Noble potentially returning, suddenly this Hammers midfield looks a lot stronger.

Brighton have little to play for now they are safe, but they did hold the Hammers to a 2-2 draw earlier in the season so cannot be discounted here. The visitors should win but it will be a tight contest.

Our prediction: Brighton 1-2 West Ham (10/1 at bet365)

