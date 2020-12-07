However, they won't have it easy against a Southampton side in fine fettle ahead of this one.

The Saints sit up in sixth, and would've been perched in third had they not succumbed to an Edinson Cavani masterclass for Manchester United last time out.

Che Adams remains in solid form during the absence of Danny Ings, but can Ralph Hassenhuttl's men maintain their solid start to the campaign?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Southampton on TV and online.

When is Brighton v Southampton on TV?

Brighton v Southampton will take place on Monday 7th December 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Brighton v Southampton will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Liverpool v Wolves, which kicks off at 7:15pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Brighton v Southampton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Brighton v Southampton online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Brighton v Southampton team news

Brighton: The Seagulls' injury list is growing each week. Adam Lallana, Florin Andone and Christian Walton remain out.

Alexis Mac Allister is a doubt, so too are Davy Propper and Neal Maupay, who left the field with an injury problem last weekend after missing a penalty in an eventful clash. Tariq Lamptey is back from a one-match ban.

Southampton: Ings is closing in on a return to action after making a comeback in training, but he will certainly not be rushed back into the fold.

Mohammed Salisu, Nathan Redmond and Will Smallbone are all doubts and are unlikely to be fit to start.

Our prediction: Brighton v Southampton

Brighton have a number of decent talents in their squad, it's just trying to coax a clinical edge out of their strikers.

Danny Welbeck produced a great performance against Liverpool, while Aaron Connolly was also tenacious and dangerous, though the former is hardly prolific and the latter spurned a couple of strong chances that clinical strikers would have tucked home.

Southampton will be in no mood to relent from their great start to the season, meaning both sides could cancel each other here in a tight, entertaining clash.

Our prediction: Brighton 1-1 Southampton

