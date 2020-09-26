And while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men earned a 3-0 EFL Cup win over Luton in midweek, all focus is on grabbing three points at the Amex Stadium here.

Brighton have started the season well, having recovered from a narrow defeat to Chelsea on opening day to stun Newcastle 3-0 last weekend.

The Seagulls will be confident of another scalp here on Saturday, which means the first Premier League match of the weekend could produce plenty of drama.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Brighton v Man Utd on TV?

Brighton v Man Utd will take place on Saturday 26th September 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Brighton v Man Utd will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Tottenham v Newcastle, which kicks off at 2pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Brighton v Man Utd on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Brighton v Man Utd online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Brighton v Man Utd team news

Brighton: Yves Bissouma is suspended for the game after picking up a red card against Newcastle, while Dale Stephens and Aaron Connolly are rated doubtful.

Jose Izquierdo, Florin Andone and Christian Walton are all sidelined, but full-back Tariq Lamptey could return following a hip issue.

Man Utd: Axel Tuanzebe, Phil Jones and Sergio Romero remain out, while manager Solskjaer likely to make changes from the XI that beat Luton in midweek.

Donny van de Beek should start, with Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood likely coming back into the line-up.

Our prediction: Brighton v Man Utd

United were stung by Palace last weekend and Solskjaer will be wary of how Brighton controlled their most recent Premier League clash against Newcastle.

Don't be surprised if United come out a little slowly here, which could help the Seagulls settle and test under-pressure goalkeeper David De Gea.

We’re likely to see goals at both ends at the Amex and United, while favourites, will be pushed all the way on the south coast.

Our prediction: Brighton 2-2 Man Utd

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

