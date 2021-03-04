What channel is Brighton v Leicester Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leicester will hope to bypass lowly Brighton and pick up three more valuable points on Saturday, as they battle for a top-four finish this season.

The Foxes are on course to grab a Champions League spot at the end of the campaign, with just 11 Premier League fixtures remaining between now and May.

Brendan Rodgers’ men beat Brighton 3-0 with ease when these sides met in December, and the boss will be eyeing another comfortable victory to calm the nerves following this week’s draw at Burnley.

However, Brighton aren’t expected to completely roll over on Saturday. After all, they are nervously looking over their shoulder at a resurgent Fulham, who are threatening to escape the relegation zone.

Whether Graham Potter’s men can eke out a draw here remains to be seen, but even a point would be welcome on the south coast if they can hold Leicester at bay.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Brighton v Leicester on TV?

Brighton v Leicester will take place on Saturday 6th March 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Brighton v Leicester will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Manchester City v Manchester United, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Brighton v Leicester on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:45pm.

How to live stream Brighton v Leicester online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices (including most smartphones and tablets) as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Brighton v Leicester team news

Brighton: Manager Potter will hope to have Tariq Lamptey available for selection on Saturday, although there is concern this game might come a few days too soon for the 20-year-old.

Solomon March is ruled out, while Florin Andone and Adam Webster are both a month away from returning to action.

Leicester: James Maddison and Harvey Barnes remain sidelined for Leicester, while Ayoze Perez and Dennis Praet are still a week away from recovering from injury.

James Justin and Wes Morgan remain sidelined. Jonny Evans missed the midweek draw with Burnley – which saw midfielder Wilfred Ndidi play in central defence – but could recover from a calf strain in time for the weekend.

Brighton v Leicester odds

Our prediction: Brighton v Leicester

Brighton have had a week to prepare for this clash and face a Leicester side without the frightening Maddison and Barnes in attack.

However, even with a blunted forward line the Foxes should claim a win here, with Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho taking the offensive lead.

Brighton’s defence should hold up for much of the game, but Leicester’s quality is likely to shine through in the end.

Our prediction: Brighton 1-2 Leicester (10/1 at bet365)

