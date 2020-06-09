Brighton 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium
Brighton were reaping the rewards of new boss Graham Potter's football philosophy before their season took a nose-dive.
The Seagulls are seated two points above the main pack of relegation candidates, but don't let their slender numerical advantage taint your view of the challenge that lies ahead.
Potter's men face Arsenal, Man Utd, Leicester, Liverpool and Man City as part of their final nine games, the toughest run-in of any relegation battler.
Brighton fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.
Saturday 20th June
Brighton v Arsenal (3:00pm) BT Sport
Tuesday 23rd June
Leicester v Brighton (6:00pm) Sky Sports
Tuesday 30th June
Brighton v Man Utd (8:15pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 4th July
Norwich v Brighton (3:00pm)
Wednesday 8th July
Brighton v Liverpool (8:00pm)
Saturday 11th July
Brighton v Man City (3:00pm)
Wednesday 15th July
Southampton v Brighton (8:00pm)
Saturday 18th July
Brighton v Newcastle (3:00pm)
Sunday 26th July
Burnley v Brighton (3:00pm)
Watch Brighton on TV and live stream
All 92 remaining Premier League games will be shown live on TV across Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC platforms.
Many of the games will be shown on free-to-air TV, including 25 of Sky's games which will be shown on freeview channel Pick TV.
For all the latest details on how to watch Brighton, click each of the broadcasters above to see their upcoming games or check out our comprehensive Premier League TV schedule.
Brighton kit 2019/20
The Seagulls have reverted to a more familiar look in 2019/20 after flirting with thicker stripes last season.
They will rock blue and white, with darker navy colours blended into the stripes for a modern twist on a classic design.
Check out pictures of the 2019/20 Brighton kit here.
Brighton transfer news
Done deals will appear here as they are completed
IN
- Matt Clarke (Portsmouth) – Undisclosed
- Leandro Trossard (Genk) – £18m
- Adam Webster (Bristol City) – £19.7m
- Neal Maupay (Brentford) – £19.8m
- Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) – £5.4m
- Tariq Lamptey (Chelsea) – £3m
OUT
- Ben White (Leeds United) – Loan
- Matthew Weaire (Colchester United) – Free
- Richie Towell (Salford City) – Free
- Anthony Knockaert (Fulham) – Loan
- Ales Mateju (Brescia) – £1.6m
- Florin Andone (Galatasaray) – Loan + £630k
- Tudor Baluta (ADO Den Haag) – Loan
- Markus Suttner (Fortuna Dusseldorf) – Free
- Tomer Hemed (Charlton Athletic) – Free
- Jurgen Locadia (FC Cincinnati) – Loan
- Gaetan Bong (Nottingham Forest) – Undisclosed
- Leon Balogun (Wigan Athletic) – Loan
- Beram Kayal (Charlton Athletic) – Loan
Brighton stadium facts
Name: Amex Stadium
Capacity: 30,750
Location: Brighton
Year opened: 2011
Pitch dimensions: 116 x 75 yards