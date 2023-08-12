The Harry Kane saga has dominated the headlines throughout the summer so fans will be happy to be able to focus back on the football and get an initial impression of what life under Postecoglou will be like.

Brentford were one of the top flight's overachievers last term, finishing just a point off Spurs in ninth, but Thomas Frank now faces the testing task of proving that they've not yet reached their ceiling.

Doing so without talisman Ivan Toney, who is still serving his suspension for gambling, will be tough - but the Bees have a history of stinging bigger teams on the opening weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Brentford v Tottenham?

Brentford v Tottenham will take place on Sunday 13th August 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Brentford v Tottenham kick-off time

Brentford v Tottenham will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Brentford v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 1pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Brentford v Tottenham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Brentford v Tottenham on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Brentford v Tottenham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Brentford (15/8) Draw (12/5) Tottenham (11/8)*

